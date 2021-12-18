Daunte Wright, the shooting cop, sobs as she takes the stand during the Kim Potter trial live updates and breaking news.

Daunte Wright, a shooting cop, sobs during her testimony as she takes the stand in the Kim Potter trial.

Kim Porter, a former Minneapolis police officer, cried during her testimony on Friday as she described Daunte Wright telling her, “You shot me.”

“We were struggling,” an emotional Kim Potter said.

We were attempting to prevent him from leaving.

“It just got out of hand.”

In the shooting death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop that escalated to an arrest, Potter was charged with first and second-degree manslaughter.

Potter yelled “taser!” repeatedly before shooting Wright, according to bodycam footage of the incident.

The 49-year-old former Minneapolis cop testified that she never used her taser during her 26-year career and mistook her gun for one.

Potter also mentioned a squabble between her fellow officers, Sgt.

Prior to the shooting, Mychal Johnson, officer trainee Anthony Luckey, and Wright stood together.

Luckey allegedly pulled over Wright after noticing an expired registration and an air freshener dangling from the rearview mirror.

Potter was arrested three days after the shooting and released on a (dollar)100,000 bond three days later in April 2021.

For the most up-to-date information and updates, visit our Kim Potter live blog…

What is Kim Potter’s name?

Kimberly Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, was identified as the officer who allegedly shot Daunte Wright while attempting to use a taser.

Following the shooting, Potter, 49, was assigned to administrative duties.

Potter resigned two days after the shooting, on April 13, 2021.

She had 26 years of experience as a police officer.

Katie Bryant’s testimony has been extended.

She said she arrived shortly after and noticed her son was wrapped in a white sheet, but she recognized him because of his tennis shoes.

She told the courtroom, “I just wanted to comfort my baby.”

“I wanted to take him in my arms.”

Because that’s what mothers do, I wanted to guard him.”

Testimony of Katie Bryant

Katie Bryant, Daunte Wright’s mother, testified that she was on a video call when she saw her lifeless son in the driver’s seat.

Bryant said she was on the phone with her son when they lost contact, and when she called back, the woman in the passenger seat yelled, “They shot him!” before turning the phone toward Wright.

“And there was my son laying there,” Bryant explained.

“He was motionless and appeared to be dead.”

What does the newly released footage reveal?

Potter appears to be hyperventilating in the second, newly released video, as she says, “Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God.”

“Just breathe,” Officer Anthony Luckey is heard saying, to which Potter responds, “I’m going to prison.”

“No, you’re not,” Luckey replied.

the

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.