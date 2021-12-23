Daunte Wright was stopped for a reason.

Daunte Wright was pulled over for what reason?

In April 2021, DAUNTE Wright made headlines when he was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop in Minnesota.

Kim Potter was found guilty of manslaughter charges related to the incident on December 23, 2021, and faces up to 25 years in prison.

Officers pulled Wright over for a traffic violation on April 11, 2021, just before 2 p.m. local time, according to a statement from the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

His sobbing mother Katie told a crowd after his death that he had called her to say he had been pulled over by police because of an air freshener in his car.

Before the call ended, she said she heard officers telling her son to put his phone down.

“All he did was have air fresheners in the car and they told him to get out of the car,” Chyna Whitaker, her son’s girlfriend, told reporters at the time.

“When he exited the vehicle, his girlfriend informed him that he had been shot.

“He got back in his car and drove away, crashing, and he’s been dead on the ground since 1.47.”

“No one will speak to us, and no one will speak to her.”

“I asked them to please take my son off the ground — he’s been there since 1.47 p.m. today.”

Despite the fact that Wright was stopped for a traffic violation, cops discovered he had an outstanding warrant, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Officers attempted to apprehend Wright, but he re-entered his vehicle, resulting in a struggle.

“One officer fired their weapon, striking the driver,” according to police.

“The car drove for a few blocks before colliding with another car.”

According to bodycam footage, the officer, identified as Potter, accidentally fired the fatal shot with a handgun instead of a Taser.

The shooting was described by Police Chief Tim Gannon as an “accidental discharge.”

“This appears to me, from what I viewed and the officers’ reaction and distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Smith,” he said after watching the bodycam footage.

