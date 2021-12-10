Daunte Wright: Who was he and how did he die?

On Wednesday, new video emerged of the police officer collapsing on the ground after firing the fatal shot that killed Daunte Wright.

Daunte Wright, a young black man who was shot just ten miles from where George Floyd was killed last summer, sparked community outrage.

On April 11, 2021, shortly before 2 p.m., a Brooklyn Center police officer in Minnesota shot and killed Daunte Wright during a routine traffic stop.

Wright was 20 years old when he died, and his 1-year-old son Daunte Jr. was his only child.

Brooklyn Center police said in a news release that officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation shortly before 2 p.m. on April 11.

When officers attempted to arrest the driver, who had an outstanding warrant, he got back in his car, according to police.

According to police, “one officer discharged his firearm, striking the driver.”

“The car drove for a few blocks before colliding with another car.”

According to cops, the officer who fired the fatal shot had intended to use a Taser rather than a handgun.

The shooting was described by Police Chief Tim Gannon as an “accidental discharge.”

Daunte Wright, the driver, died at the scene, according to police, while his girlfriend, who was also in the vehicle, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Wright’s mother, Katie Bryant, told a crowd that he called her to tell her that he had been pulled over by police because of an air freshener dangling from his rearview mirror.

Officers told her son to put his phone down, and then one of the officers ended the call, she said.

Her son’s girlfriend informed her that he had been shot not long after that.

“All he did was have air fresheners in the car,” she explained to reporters.

“When he got out of the car, his girlfriend informed him that they had shot him.

“He got back in his car and drove away, crashing, and he has been dead on the ground since 1.47.”

“No one will say anything to us, and no one will speak to her.”

“I asked them to please take my son off the ground — he’s been there since 1.47 p.m. today.”

For the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, police officer Kimberly Potter has been charged with manslaughter.

Police announced in April that they were investigating Wright’s death, and said in a press conference on April 12 that Potter intended to pull out a Taser, not a handgun, and that the incident was an “accidental discharge.”

Two days after the shooting, Potter resigned from the police department.

According to a statement released by…

