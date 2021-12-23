Dauphin County police report seeing a black bear.

Dauphin County police report a black bear sighting.

Residents in the Paxtang area have been warned by Swatara Township police that a black bear has been seen several times in the last week.

The first sighting of a small black bear was reported to police on Dec.

17, in the vicinity of Duke and 29th streets.

The bear had been spotted several times between the Greenbelt (Park Terrace) and 29th Street, according to officers.

Authorities warn that if a bear is spotted, citizens should not approach it, and that bears will look for a place to hibernate in a few weeks.

Pet owners in the area should exercise caution and not leave them outside unattended, according to police.

When contacted, the Pennsylvania Game Commission offered the following advice:

The following is some advice from the police on what to do if you come across a bear in your backyard:

If you come across a bear inside a building, near a dumpster, or around a corner, take the following precautions:

Anyone who sees a bear in the area should call the Swatara Township Police Department, which will collaborate with the Paxtang Borough and Game Commission to find a solution.

