Dave Draper: Who Was He?

Dave Draper, a world-class bodybuilder, passed away on November 30, 2021.

On Tuesday, his wife’s Facebook page announced the bodybuilding legend’s untimely death.

Dave Draper, also known as The Blond Bomber, was a bodybuilding legend.

At the age of 21, Draper was crowned Mr. New Jersey bodybuilder in 1962.

Draper relocated to Santa Monica six months after winning Mr. New Jersey and began training at the legendary Gold’s Gym.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Frank Zane, Mike Katz, and Franco Columbu have all trained and exercised at Gold’s Gym.

Draper has acted in films such as Lord Love A Duck, Don’t Make Waves, and The Beverly Hillbillies.

Laree Draper, Dave Draper’s wife, announced her husband’s death on Tuesday, November 30.

“Hi, friends,” Laree wrote on Facebook, “as word gets out, I wanted to let you know so there’s no confusion.”

“Dave passed away this morning at 5:00 a.m.

It was calm and peaceful while I was with him.

Draper’s wife concluded, “It was a good death, as his doctor told me a little while ago.”

Draper’s cause of death was unknown at the time of publication.

He was 79 years old when he died.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a former California governor and fellow bodybuilder, paid tribute to his friend and competitor on Twitter.

“Dave Draper inspired millions of people around the world, including myself.”

“He was one of my heroes,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter.

“I kept his photo on the wall above my bed for motivation in Austria, and when I saw him in ‘Don’t Make Waves,’ I thought, My dreams are possible,” continued the actor.

“He was an amazing writer and a great family man,” Schwarzenegger concluded his series of tweets.

The Blond Bomber will be missed, but his memory will live on.

“My heart goes out to Laree and the rest of the family.”

