Dave Hughes reveals the steps he’s taken to stop looking like a ‘crackhead’ with distinctive smile

Two years ago, his own wife said he was ‘starting to look like a meth addict’ with 10 teeth missing.

And Dave Hughes has since taken steps to improve his gap-toothed smile, but still says all the money in the world wouldn’t fix it completely.

The 49-year-old comedian said: ‘I have had one tooth put back in towards the front. I was looking too much like a crackhead, basically.’

In 2018, Dave revealed that drinking too much orange juice growing up had contributed to his teeth falling out.

He said on Hughesy, We Have a Problem that he may need a ‘bone graph’ procedure to ensure his jawbone has enough room for bolts to secure new teeth.

Fortunately, the addition of his most recent tooth didn’t require this painful process.

‘They didn’t need to take any bone to fit the bolts… at this point, I haven’t had to do that,’ he said.

‘I shouldn’t have as many mouth problems as I have. I’ve probably got enough money to have a good mouth, but your mouth problems can be diet related.’

Dave added that a vegan diet and eating ‘really clean’ has improved his oral health.

‘Since I became a vegan four months ago, I’ve stopped eating chocolate and I haven’t had any mouth pain in a while, so hopefully that means my teeth will stay in my head. Touch wood,’ he said.

Dave joked that the one advantage of having unsightly teeth is that he is able to encourage his children to brush theirs by saying, ‘So, you want to end up like dad?’