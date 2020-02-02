David Cameron hails his fellow Old Etonian Boris Johnson as a ‘visionary’

David Cameron has seemingly come to terms with his humbling referendum defeat in 2016 – telling friends Brexit will be ‘fine’ with ‘visionary’ Boris Johnson in charge.

And the ex-PM quipped that his fellow Old Etonian will be a ‘brilliant’ Premier – ‘as long as he carries on being well behaved’.

The Mail on Sunday understands that Mr Cameron last week claimed he ‘always knew’ his ‘clever’ longtime rival would ‘take over one day’ in No 10.

The pair have a rivalry dating back to their schooldays and Oxford University in the 1980s.

Their long-running antagonism came to a devastating conclusion in the 2016 referendum when he went head to head with Mr Johnson’s Brexit campaign.

But the pair have subsequently ‘buried the hatchet’, with Mr Cameron offering his successor ‘ad hoc advice on one of the toughest jobs in the world’.

The pair are also understood to be in regular contact on WhatsApp.

Mr Cameron, who quit the Commons in 2016, was spotted last week having lunch in Mayfair with fellow former Tory MP and arch remainer Oliver Letwin.

He was described by one friend as looking ‘disgustingly well and relaxed’. In 2017, he reportedly described his life as an ex-PM as time to ‘put some hay in the barn’.

Last week it emerged that Mr Cameron had earned more than £1.6 million since stepping down in the wake of his referendum routing.

Published accounts for his private company the Office of David Cameron show that he made £836,168 in the year to April 30, 2019.

That came on top of profits of £790,274 in the previous year.

Theresa May has also enjoyed some lucrative earnings since becoming an ex-prime minister.

The Commons anti-sleaze register shows she is to receive an £190,000 fee from the after-dinner agency Washington Speakers Bureau.

She earned £75,500 for a speech she gave to J P Morgan Chase in November and £100,000-plus expenses from UBS Switzerland for a talk.

And she spoke at a private bankers’ dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month which is also expected to pay handsomely.