David Cameron’s bodyguard leaves gun in jet toilet

David Cameron’s bodyguard sparked a security scare on a transatlantic jet by leaving his gun in the toilet.

A terrified passenger found the weapon and handed it to flight attendants on the British Airways scheduled service from New York to London.

Take-off was delayed by more than an hour because of the commotion. The pilot announced that close-protection officers were allowed to carry guns on board but one passenger refused to accept the situation. The stand-off ended with the gun being removed from the plane.

The gun is believed to have been a 9mm Glock 17 pistol. The close-protection officer is thought to have taken off his weapons holster while using the toilet and forgotten to pick it up again. A source said: ‘Fortunately it was found by a law-abiding member of the public who did the right thing.

‘If it had been found by someone with malign intent it could have turned into a very serious incident for everyone on board.’

Scotland Yard last night confirmed that an officer on the former PM’s close protection team had been suspended from operational duties pending an investigation.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Service said: ‘We are aware of the incident on a flight into the UK on February 3 and the officer involved has since been removed from operational duties. We are taking this matter extremely seriously and an internal investigation is taking place.’

Mr Cameron’s office declined to comment on the incident last night, saying it was a matter for the police.

Mr Cameron is automatically entitled to round-the-clock armed protection for life. Close-protection officers are provided from Scotland Yard’s elite Specialist Protection Branch, which also guards Boris Johnson and his senior ministers.

The taxpayer funds them to travel with Mr Cameron around the world, even if he is travelling on money-making ventures. His protection squad faced criticism in 2014 when a jogger was able to collide with him during a visit to Leeds.

But the last comparable incident involving the squad was in 2008, when a female officer protecting then prime minister Tony Blair left her gun in a Starbucks.

The latest incident is a major embarrassment for the police and could raise questions about whether bodyguards should be allowed to keep their weapons during flights.

But Mr Cameron may have been sympathetic, having sparked a security scare of his own in 2012 after accidentally leaving his daughter Nancy in a pub.

At the time, No 10 said Mr Cameron and his wife Samantha were ‘distraught’ when they realised they had left their eight-year-old behind after a Sunday drink. The couple blamed themselves and none of the protection team was disciplined.

Mr Cameron resigned in the wake of the 2016 referendum, in which he had campaigned to Remain. Since then he has adopted a low public profile. But he has taken up a number of money-spinning roles, including giving speeches around the world to large corporations.

Accounts released last week suggest he made more than £800,000 last year from speaking and media appearances.

The former prime minister initially considered a return to public life and is said to have expressed interest in the possibility of becoming the secretary-general of the Nato military alliance.

But last year he admitted he remains ‘haunted’ by Brexit, which has seen his popularity collapse in the UK.

In an interview to coincide with the release of his autobiography he said he felt some responsibility for ‘the state the country’s got into’ in the wake of the European referendum.

In his autobiography he revealed that the divisive vote had led to major rifts with both Mr Johnson and Michael Gove, who had been close friends of his before they led the successful Leave campaign.