David Carrick, a Met Police officer, has been charged with nine more offenses, including six counts of rape.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced that Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has been charged with nine more offenses, including six counts of rape.

He now faces a total of 29 charges, including 13 rape counts.

Following a complaint from a single woman, PC David Carrick, 46, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, was charged with one count of rape in October.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorized Hertfordshire Constabulary to charge him with 13 additional offences in November, following investigations after three adult women came forward.

This story is in the process of being updated.

