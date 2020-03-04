David de Gea’s Man Utd future in doubt as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plots Dean Henderson talks

Manchester United hero David de Gea is facing increased scrutiny following some poor performances

David de Gea is facing the axe from Manchester United , it’s claimed.

The Spain international endured another horror show against Everton on Sunday.

The 29-year-old’s early clearance flew straight into Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who ended up bagging his 15th goal of the season.

The experienced ace has been a key man for United since joining the club as a rookie from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

However, despite his lofty standing in world football, De Gea’s performances have become increasingly erratic.

According to The Daily Mail , concerns are growing behind the scenes about his serious lapses in concentration.

It’s thought De Gea’s position at Old Trafford is far from secure – especially with Dean Henderson waiting in the wings.

The 22-year-old shot stopper has spent two seasons at Sheffield United and looks the real deal.

The Blades are just two points behind United in the Premier League table and Henderson has played a key role in their success.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reportedly hold talks with Henderson’s team, although a third season out on loan looks the most likely outcome at this stage.

Graeme Souness reckons the Norwegian chief should make Henderson his first-choice keeper and consider cutting De Gea loose.

“I’m a big fan of [Manchester United loanee] Dean Henderson who is impressing at Sheffield United,’ Souness told Sky Sports.

“I remember he made a mistake against Liverpool earlier in the season and his manager wasn’t kind to him but he appears to have learnt from that. He appears to have a big personality.

“De Gea I would imagine would be one of the best-paid players at United.

“Could you have him sitting on the bench on whatever he’s earning and not causing problems?

“Would there be takers for him? You look at the situation at Chelsea and they might make a nibble for him.

“It’s a big decision for Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] to make and that’s what he’s paid for. It’s a big, big call.”