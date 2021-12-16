David Fuller, a double murderer who sexually abused bodies in a morgue, was sentenced to life in prison.

For his crimes, David Fuller, 67, will die in prison.

David Fuller, a double murderer who sexually assaulted dozens of bodies in hospital morgues, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, were beaten and strangled to death in two separate attacks in Kent in 1987, before sexually abusing their bodies.

When a DNA breakthrough linked him to the crimes 33 years later, in December 2020, he was charged with their murders.

Police discovered hard drives on which the former hospital electrician had recorded himself abusing female bodies in hospital mortuaries during a search of his home.

Fuller assaulted dozens of bodies at Kent and Sussex hospital and Tunbridge Wells hospital over the ten-year period covered by the videos, including those of children.

According to Maidstone Court, the hard drives hidden around Fuller’s home “contained a library of unimaginable sexual depravity.”

Days into his trial at Maidstone Crown Court in November, Fuller pleaded guilty to the murders of Ms Knell and Ms Pierce.

He had previously admitted to manslaughter under duress.

He also admitted to 51 other charges, including 44 counts involving 78 victims.

Sexual penetration of a corpse, possession of an extreme pornographic image involving sexual interference with a corpse, and the taking of indecent images of children are among his crimes.

It’s estimated that he killed up to 100 people, some of whom are still unidentified.

All of the victims’ families have been notified about what happened to their loved ones.

Several impact statements read in court prior to Fuller’s sentencing conveyed the grief and devastation felt by the families who had been affected by his crimes.

After hearing about what Fuller did, the mother of a nine-year-old girl whose body was raped in the morgue at a hospital where he worked said she can’t eat or sleep.

“I’d go to that mortuary every day, and real people and staff members would assist me in dressing her, and I’d kiss her for weeks.”

“However, that special time has now been ruined because that disgusting man over there did what he did,” she explained.

Fuller took advantage of his position and unrestricted access to two hospitals’ mortuaries to carry.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

David Fuller sentencing: Double murderer who sexually abused bodies in morgue handed whole life order