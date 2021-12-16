David Fuller will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering two women in order to rape their bodies and sexually abusing a total of ONE HUNDRED bodies.

After being sentenced to a life sentence for murdering two women and sexually assaulting hundreds of corpses in hospital mortuaries, MORGUE monster David Fuller will die in prison.

Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, were beaten and strangled to death before being sexually assaulted in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987.

When a DNA breakthrough linked electrician Fuller, dubbed the “Bedsit Killer,” to the murders 33 years later, he was apprehended.

Before Fullers’ arrest, the double murders had been one of the UK’s longest unsolved double murder cases.

On December 3 of last year, a search of his home in Heathfield, East Sussex, turned up dozens of disturbing videos of him abusing the bodies of dead women over a decade.

Fuller initially pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility in the deaths of Ms Knell and Ms Pierce, but days into his trial, he admitted to killing the two women.

He also admitted to 51 other offenses, including 44 charges involving 78 victims, three of whom were children.

Sexual penetration of a corpse, possession of an extreme pornographic image involving sexual interference with a corpse, and taking indecent images of children are just a few of them.

For the two murders at Maidstone Cdown Court, Justice Cheema-Grubb QC today sentenced him to life in prison.

As he was sentenced for the other sexual offenses committed between 2008 and November 2020, cowardly Fuller refused to look at the families of his victims.

Fuller filmed himself carrying out the attacks inside the now-defunct Kent and Sussex Hospital in Pembury and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Tunbridge Wells, where he worked in electrical maintenance since 1989.

Investigators have identified at least 102 potential victims so far, but they admit that none of their identities will be revealed.

It’s also believed that the twisted necrophiliac raped countless more corpses, with at least 200 calls to a police hotline from people who suspected that Fuller had defiled relatives.

Fuller had over four million indecent images of children on his computer, the majority of which had been downloaded from the internet.

He had even photographed a mortuary logbook to create his own gruesome record of those he defiled, according to the court.

Fuller was also caught on camera abusing dozens of women and girls in mortuaries, editing the footage to remove scars from the bodies.

A 9-year-old girl was his youngest victim, along with two other children who were 16 years old.

Fuller sometimes violated the bodies more than once, with the oldest victim being 100 years old.

He then used mortuary, according to the court…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.