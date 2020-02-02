David Moyes warns Sebastien Haller and Manuel Lanzini after dismal West Ham form

West Ham host Brighton in a crunch Premier League relegation six-pointer and manager Moyes has challenged his star duo to deliver

David Moyes has appealed to West Ham flops Sebastien Haller and Manuel Lanzini to get their act together, saying: We need you!

Record £45m signing Haller, the club’s only proven option up front, has scored just six times this season and only once in the five games Moyes has been in charge.

But Lanzini’s form has also fallen off a cliff with fans cheering when he was hauled off in Wednesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Liverpool after another horror show.

Yet Moyes, whose side face a massive relegation scrap at home to fellow strugglers Brighton today, has little choice but to keep faith with both players.

Asked about Lanzini, the Hammers boss said: “I want to support him and I’m going to back him. But I’ve got to say that I also need performances from him.

“We know we’re not getting the level of performances from him. Everybody can see it. But we love him a lot. We really do everything we can to get him back to the level he was at before.”

Haller was supposed to be the club’s marquee signing. A man with genuine ambitions to break into the French national team for Euro 2020.

But despite his loss of form, Moyes admits he must keep playing him after the club failed to sign a striker, because Michail Antonio is injured again at Albian Ajeti has shown little.

He said: “If we don’t play Sebastien then who is it that we play? We don’t have other options really. I would like to supply him with more balls in the box, more crosses.

“We have probably not been giving him that but we are still needing bits from him. He’s had a couple of opportunities and if you are No 9 you have to get goals.

“We paid a lot of money for him and because you pay you want them to come in and give you something right away. But it’s not that easy.”

Moyes also appealed to West Ham fans who have stage recent protests against the board to back his side today.

He said: “We really need their backing and help in the stadium. We need them to challenge every decision. Against Liverpool, hardly a decision went for us all night.

“Sometimes the supporters being behind the team can affect you in many ways and we need them behind us. We could just do with their help.”

West Ham (5-2-2-1): Fabianski; Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku; Noble, Rice; Lanzini, Snodgrass; Haller.