David Muir is the anchor of ABC World News Tonight.

David Muir has been with ABC News since 2003 and has interviewed a number of politicians during that time.

He made headlines in December 2021 after interviewing President Joe Biden, who announced that he intends to run for re-election as long as he remains healthy.

David Muir, 48, is an American journalist who was born on November 8, 1973.

He is the co-anchor of ABC News magazine 2020 as well as the anchor of ABC World News Tonight.

Muir previously worked as a weekend anchor and primary substitute anchor for Diane Sawyer on ABC’s World News Tonight, eventually succeeding her on September 1, 2014.

He previously told USA Today that he attributes his success to those who came before him, saying, “I’ll never forget the first day I sat next to Diane Sawyer on the set of ‘Good Morning America,’ and I couldn’t believe I was filing a report next to Diane.”

“She and I have become friends through this great adventure that we’re all on together, and to have learned from the best and to now walk down the same hallway and up the same set of stairs that Peter Jennings, Charlie Gibson, and Diane (Sawyer) walked up to do the news; it’s not lost on me, and the privilege and responsibility that comes with that.”

In 1994, the journalist began his career as an anchor and reporter at Syracuse, New York-based WTVH-TV.

He then moved to Boston and began working as a reporter for WCVB television.

Muir has received numerous awards over the years, including the Edward R Murrow Award for Investigative Reporting for his coverage of the 911 terrorist attacks.

He was also voted the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine in 2014.

Muir is not married at the moment, but some might argue that he is married to his work.

It’s also unclear whether he’s dating anyone, but he was rumored to be dating ABC colleague Gio Benitez in 2015.

The rumors started after Benitez and Muir were photographed together on several occasions, but Benitez put them to rest after he married his boyfriend, Tommy DiDario, in September of 2015.

In 2016, the couple married.

Muir is a multi-millionaire as a result of his successful media career.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of 2021, Muir has a net worth of (dollar)20 million and an estimated annual salary of (dollar)5 million.

