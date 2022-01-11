The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, passed away at the age of 65.

The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, died at the age of 65.

Sassoli was hospitalized in Italy due to immune system issues.

He was 65 years old.

“The @EP_President David Sassoli passed away at 1.15 a.m. on 11 January at the CRO in Aviano (PN), Italy, where he was hospitalized,” said his spokesman Roberto Cuillo in a tweet.

“In the coming hours, the funeral date and location will be announced,” Cuillo said.

Sassoli was taken to the hospital on December 1st.

On Monday, his office confirmed that he died in Italy on June 26 as a result of “a serious complication due to immune system dysfunction.”

In September of last year, he was hospitalized with pneumonia and was unable to chair plenary sessions or attend high-level meetings for several weeks.