David Sassoli, the president of the European Parliament, is honored with a state funeral in Italy.

David Sassoli, the EU parliament’s chief, is being honored with a state funeral in Italy.

Italian and EU officials join Sassoli’s family in wishing him farewell.

RIO DE JANEIRO

On Friday, Italy held a state funeral for David Sassoli, the president of the European Parliament, who died at the age of 65 on early Tuesday.

The family and friends of David Sassoli were joined at the state funeral in Rome by Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Mario Draghi, European Council President Charles Michel, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Sassoli’s coffin was draped in the EU flag during the state ceremony at the Church of Santa Maria degli Angeli in Rome.

Sassoli’s wife, Alessandra Vittorini, said it will be difficult to adjust to her husband’s absence, while Sassoli’s children said their father instilled in them honor, passion, and love.

The journalist-turned-politician, who was born in Florence, was admitted to the hospital on December 1st.

26 in Italy, according to his office, due to “a serious complication due to immune system dysfunction.”

Sassoli was admitted to the hospital in September with pneumonia, preventing him from chairing plenary sessions or attending high-level meetings.