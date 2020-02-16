David Warner chokes back tears during emotional acceptance speech at the Allan Border Medal

Australian batsmen David Warner has choked back tears during an emotional acceptance speech after taking out the Allan Border Medal.

The 33-year-old completed a stunning return to international cricket by claiming the gong for a third time, finishing a single vote ahead of Steve Smith.

The pair were banned from representing Australia for a year after the 2018 sandpaper scandal.

Warner become emotional while reflecting on his journey in his acceptance speech at Melbourne’s Crown Palladium on Monday night.

‘I couldn’t be any prouder to stand here and receive the award,’ Warner said.

‘I really had a hunger and determination to come back and really put my foot forward, so to have a summer like that really put a smile on my face.’

Warner thanked his teammates and Cricket Australia officials for welcoming him back into the side, before fighting back tears while talking about his family.

‘My mum and dad, I know I’ve let you down a lot in the past but you always stick by my side and I really appreciate that, and my brother,’ he said.

‘My wife, my rock, I don’t know what could ever break you, you’re absolutely fantastic, you’re an inspiration not just to me but to the girls.

‘It’s hard for a man to stand up here and say a lot of nice words about people but you always seem to bring the best out of me and the kindness of my heart. I can’t thank you enough for what you do for me and our family. I love you dearly.’

Warner said he had mixed emotions about the reception he would receive returning to Australia from South Africa after ‘sandpapergate’.

‘But standing here today, I’m really proud to have that opportunity again and, extremely grateful for that, I thank Cricket Australia and teammates for giving me that opportunity,’ he said.

‘The way Finchy and Painey accepted us and were always in contact with us. And I really want to thank my home club team Randwick-Petersham for giving me the opportunity to go out there and play grade cricket.

‘I realised a lot of things in that time off we don’t actually understand or realise when were in this bubble the importance of the smiles on the faces we bring to people.

‘To go back there and be able to be reintegrated into grassroots, go back to grade cricket and put smiles onto people’s faces that way, it helped me to get to where I am today. Because without that, getting cricket taken away from you, something I’ve always dreamed off, it really really hurt.’

Prolific performances in the World Cup and Australia’s home Test summer allowed Warner (194) to edge out Smith (193) in Monday night’s thrilling count at Melbourne’s Crown Palladium.

Last year’s medallist Pat Cummins (185) capped off a consistent 12 months across all formats to round out the top three.

Warner’s triumph goes with his AB medals from 2016 and 2017, with the three victories putting him in rare company, only one behind four-time winners Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke.

Australian cricket’s other highest individual honour went to star women’s allrounder Ellyse Perry, who picked up her third Belinda Clark Award with 161 votes.

Warner also picked up the Twenty20 international honour, while Marnus Labuschange was rewarded for his stunning consistency since the Ashes Lord’s match to win his maiden Test player of the year award.

Limited-overs captain Aaron Finch (38 votes) finished ahead of axed batsman Usman Khawaja (33) for the ODI player of the year.