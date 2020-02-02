DAVOS-Siemens CEO says advised Trump to talk to young…

BERLIN, Jan 22 – The chief executive of Siemens had some advice for U.S. President Donald Trump over dinner in Davos, engage in dialogue with young climate activists.

Joe Kaeser told Reuters that he had advised Trump on Tuesday: “We have to sit together and involve them in dialogue.”

Trump’s reaction was reserved, but his daughter Ivanka and other CEOs at the dinner reacted positively, Kaeser said on Wednesday.

The White House declined to comment.

Siemens this month came under scrutiny from climate activists for its involvement in the development of an Australian coal mine. Kaeser then met with activist Luisa Neubauer in Berlin. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Additional reporting by Jeff Mason in Washington; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Alexander Smith)