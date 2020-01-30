DAVOS-Spain’s prime minister reaffirms pledge to curb…

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 22 – Spain’s Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, reiterated on Wednesday that his new government was committed to decreasing the budget deficit and debt levels.

“We maintain our commitment to reducing the deficit and public debt levels, which will undoubtedly generate greater confidence among economic agents and enable us to have a government with greater possibilities for action and future investment,” said Sanchez.

Earlier this month, Sanchez said he hoped to soon start negotiations with the European Commission regarding easing Spain’s public deficit targets. (Reporting by Jose Elías Rodríguez, Inti Landauro, Luke Baker, writing by Ashifa Kassam Editing by Ingrid Melander)