DAVOS-Turkish foreign minister calls for enlarged NATO,…

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 23 – Turkey’s foreign minister called on Thursday for the enlargement of NATO and the addition of Georgia to the organisation.

“I don’t understand why we have not invited Georgia or we haven’t activated the action plan for Georgia to become a member,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a panel discussion at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“We are criticised for having relatively better relations with Russia as a neighbour, but our western friends are not agreeing to invite Georgia because they don´t want to provoke Russia. But Georgia needs us and we need an ally like Georgia. So we need enlargement and Georgia should be made a member.” (Reporting by Luke Baker; Editing by Alexander Smith)