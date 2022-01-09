Dawn FM’s review of The Weeknd: A serene inventory of a life not always well lived

Dawn FM’s review of The Weeknd’s album The Weeknd: A serene inventory of a life not always well lived

There are a few stylistically dubious choices, such as odd British accents and lines like ‘I love it when we climax,’ but the album as a whole is built around the perfect marriage of music, narrative, and emotion.

Dawn FM by The Weeknd is not for you if you aren’t ready to accept the fact that you will die and be dead one day.

There’s nothing like starting a new year with an hour of soft-pop contemplation of what happens to us in the afterlife, taking stock of our actions in life, and driving ever forwards towards “the dawn,” whatever that may hold – is it the rising sun cleansing us of our sins or a ball of burning gas torturing us forever?

The album’s conceit is of a radio station broadcasting from heaven’s waiting room, hosted by Jim Carrey of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (with whom The Weeknd is said to have bonded over a shared love of telescopes, of all things).

There’s a real jumble of party producers here – Swedish House Mafia, Max Martin, Calvin Harris – but whether or not there are any party bangers depends on your definition of a banger.

There’s no “Can’t Feel My Face” here, but there are a few darker, hip-shimmying “The Hills”-style songs.

Dawn FM has the overarching influence of dance producer Oneohtrix Point Never, giving it a circular feel, as if all the songs are somehow the same, with the same easy verve of 1980s Michael Jackson and the same coffee-and-sunsets soft focus of a 1990s soul compilation.

Despite not being credited as a producer, Quincy Jones provides a sad interlude recounting his familial failings (“Looking back’s a bitch isn’t it,” he chuckles), and his musical influence can be found throughout the album, as well as throughout The Weeknd’s entire career.

The Weeknd, on the other hand, has a lot of room to grow and change thanks to Dawn FM’s infinite water-treading.

Though he retains much of his trademark commitment phobia and preference for drugs over love, he begins to assess his flaws, warn his lovers away from him, and, eventually, find himself on the other foot.

He starts the album with a girl he’s dating because she helps him turn over so he doesn’t choke to death on his own vomit.

