Dawn Ward and ex-footballer husband rile neighbours over plans to turn £14.5m home into a luxury SPA

Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn Ward has riled her neighbours over plans to turn her £14.5m mansion into a luxury spa.

The interior designer and her ex-Premier League footballer husband Ashley want to transform their 10-bed mansion Warford Hall – one of the largest buildings in Great Warford, Cheshire, which dates from the 19th century – into a ’boutique spa retreat’.

However, 25 neighbours are concerned the 46-year-old star’s proposals will be excessively noisy and will result in traffic chaos.

Under the plans, the couple’s spa will include a heated swimming pool, massage and therapy facilities along with hotel accommodation for 30 people.

In planning documents, the couple’s planning agent, Arista Design Ltd, said: ‘Warford Hall would remain as a building of the highest calibre benefitting from a significant upgrade and investment in landscaping creating stunning grounds.

‘The proposal is to change the use of Warford Hall from a dwelling with ancillary offices to a luxury, boutique spa retreat.

‘There would be overnight guest accommodation made available in association with this use.

‘The Hall and associated outbuildings will be refurbished and extended to provide a total of 16 bedrooms and a new spa facility will form part of the new extension works which is similar in scale to the extension.’

One neighbour said in planning documents submitted to Cheshire East Council: ‘We object as the venue would inevitably want to expand into a late night, drinking and party destination that would disrupt all who live surrounding Warford Hall.

‘Yet another thinly disguised attempt (through the back door) at getting ultimate approval as a wedding venue with all the noise and disruption that goes with it.’

Another neighbour said: ‘As a resident in one of the neighbouring houses, I am very concerned about the increase of noise that might occur, particularly during the evening and night-time hours.

‘There is no mention of limits in the current proposal.

‘This is unacceptable.’

Donald Strathdee, chair of the Great Warford Residents Group, added: ‘The proposal is inappropriate to green belt development use, with overnight parking on site for 30 or more vehicles.

‘And an increase in noise level through unregulated night-time use of indoor and outdoor areas.

‘The current application does not provide any technical assurances to neighbours that noise generation would be acceptable, would be controlled, or whether any conditions would be enforceable.

‘It is crucial that this issue is addressed within the application.’

Residents say they are already concerned about the noise from their annual charity ball, Creme de la Creme held in honour of their youngest daughter Aston, who almost lost her life to meningitis.

The couple have struggled to sell the 12-acre property in the village after putting it on the market in 2013.

The huge manor house was designed by W Roberts using mellow Cheshire red brick.

The main house boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms with a further five beds in two additional flats.

It also includes a sunroom, games room, play rooms, cinema rooma, a bar and a communications room.

Speaking of wanting to sell the mansion, the couple said: ‘The property which dates from 1867 is very costly to maintain and run.

‘For example, the utility services cost over £100,000 per year and three people are employed permanently to maintain the outside of the property and the five acres of garden.

‘The applicants wish therefore to establish a business that would help the hall become sustainable and build upon the qualities of the property and its setting.’

They previously had dreams of converting the mansion into a wedding venue in 2016 but their hopes were dashed after 200 neighbours fought against the plans.

A decision is set to be made by Cheshire East Council on the spa plans today.

Council officers have recommended planning permission be granted.

They said in a report: ‘In this case the proposed development is deemed to represent not inappropriate development and is not contrary to Green Belt Policies.

‘It is considered that this less intensive proposal, with the use of appropriate and workable conditions, would limit the impact of the use of the buildings to an acceptable level and thereby provide an acceptable impact on residential amenity.’