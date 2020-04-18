Day 35: United for humanity

There is a strange joy, calm and luminous, that can spring up inside the soul when contemplating the unexpected. I have always believed myself to be a person fleeing cynicism, due to unconsciousness or folly. Out of ignorance or illusion, or some other word that also begins with i. The world insistently insists on rowing in the opposite direction. Take him, keep me, or vice versa. So when something beautiful and unexpected happens, I tend to let myself be carried away by that joy I was talking about. Today has passed. I have seen Martínez Almeida, mayor of Madrid, and Rita Maestre, from the opposition, having a calm, constructive debate, in which only the well-being of the citizens and an impeccable democratic normality prevailed. The opposition praising the mayor’s work and placing their full trust in him. No fuss, no fireworks. You just want to add and live up to the trust that citizens have placed in them. Ideas separate us, humanity unites us. So yes. .