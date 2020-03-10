Day withdraws at Bay Hill due to back injury

Jason Day withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational during Friday’s second round after experiencing back issues.

Day pulled out on the fairway of the fifth hole at Bay Hill in Orlando, Fla., when he told a course official that he had hurt his back.

Day’s agent, Bud Martin, confirmed the back issues a short time later.

“Jason had some stiffness in his lower back on the putting green before the round,” Martin said in a statement. “He tried to play through it but it stiffened up again later on the golf course.”

It is the second straight year Day withdrew from the event due to a back injury. He pulled out after six holes of the first round last year.

Adding to the concern is that Day often has issues with his back. He withdrew from last fall’s President Cup in his native Australia due to aggravating the back injury.

On Friday, Day was in discomfort from the start.

He hit his tee shot on the fifth hole and began walking gingerly. As the former World No. 1 approached his ball, it was clear the pain had increased and he was heard saying “my back” to the course official and reached his hand around to touch his lower back.

A cart came and picked up Day to escort him off the course.

Day, ranked 45th in the world, shot a two-over 74 on Thursday and was at three over through 22 holes when he withdrew.

Day won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2016.

–Field Level Media