Dayot Upamecano delivers update on RB Leipzig future amid Arsenal transfer interest

Arsenal transfer plans include Dayot Upamecano as Mikel Arteta looks to rebuild his underperforming side

Arsenal transfer target Dayot Upamecano insists he’s not looking to leave RB Leipzig.

The Gunners have a long-running interest in the Frenchman and Starsport understands he will be a summer priority for the Mikel Arteta.

Defence has been a problem area for Arsenal all season – despite the acquisition of David Luiz in August.

Chelsea have also been eyeing Upamecano – although Arsenal’s interest is more concrete.

Bigwigs in north London are eager to pair up the 21-year-old with William Saliba, who is currently on loan at Saint-Etienne.

However, Upamecano has claimed he’s not considering a move away from the Bundesliga at the moment.

“I feel very good at RB Leipzig,” Upamecano told Foot Mercato.

“I like my team-mates, the staff and my club.

“For the moment, I am still under contract until 2021. I am going to have to continue to train well and play matches.

“Even though I know that there are clubs that want me, that is certain, I am keeping my feet on the ground.

“We will discuss my future at the end of the season with my agents and my family.”

Arsenal lock horns with Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth-round tonight.

Last week Arteta saw his troops dumped out of the Europa League and the Spaniard says they must now bounce back.

“We trained today, we were all very down, frustrated and disappointed,” he said.

“The first message to them was that I am right behind them, I said ‘thank you for the attitude’ – they tried, tried and tried again and deserved to win.

“We can fall and we can have disappointments but it is how we react individually and collectively.”