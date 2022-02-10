Days after her baby sister is born, a 7-year-old girl dies of COVID-19 complications.

The Charlotte Observer (TNS)’s Mark Price wrote this piece.

COVID-19 triggered an auto-immune response in a second-grader in Tennessee this week, according to her family, which “shut her little body down.”

According to Jennifer Kowalski-Graviss of Knoxville, Adalyn Rita Graviss died just a week after her dream of becoming a big sister came true.

28th.

Kowalski-Graviss wrote in February, “This girl was our entire world.”

On Facebook

“She was a courageous and strong woman.”

We are so grateful she was able to have all of her dreams come true, even if it was only for a few days.”

Adalyn, a seven-year-old girl, died in February.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that 7 people died “after developing a severe neurological response to COVID-19.”

According to her mother, her “rare disorder” began with a fever in February.

4 “And then it all went downhill.”

According to Boston Children’s Hospital, COVID-19 triggered a neurological disorder known as ADEM, in which “the immune system reacts against the brain and spinal cord.”

Details of Adalyn’s deteriorating condition began to surface in February.

Her mother posted on Facebook that her daughter had been admitted to an intensive care unit the night before.

“She was sluggish and didn’t respond at all.”

“She’s in desperate need of a miracle,” her mother wrote.

When the girl was transferred in February, she was in critical condition.

7 to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“For the next 24-48 hours, we must continue to pray for a miracle,” her mother wrote on Facebook.

Her death was announced by her family on Monday evening.

According to details posted on the SPEAK: Students Parents Educators Across Knox County Facebook page, Adalyn was a second-grader at Rocky Hill Elementary School in Knoxville.

As of February, more than 77 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the United States.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been over 909,000 deaths in the United States.

