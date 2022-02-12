DAYS before her hospitalization for ‘organ failure,’ Instagram star Lexi Reed said she was’ready to get healthy.’

In the days leading up to her hospitalization for ‘organ failure,’ Instagram star Lexi Reed said she was’ready to get healthy.’

BEFORE she had to be put in a medically induced coma, a weight loss influencer said she was’ready to get back on track.’

Lexi Reed, 31, was put on a ventilator and placed in a medically induced coma after her organs began to fail, according to her family.

On Thursday, Lexi’s husband Danny posted a photo of her in the hospital on her Instagram page @fatgirlfedup, which has 1.2 million followers.

He claimed she became severely ill a few weeks ago and couldn’t eat.

“She then began acting strangely, so I took her to the hospital, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit,” the post stated.

As his wife’s organs began to fail, doctors put her in a medically induced coma and put her on a ventilator, according to Danny.

He added, “They also told me that if I had waited, she might have died.”

“She’s on dialysis, can’t walk, and is trying to get back on her feet.”

Days before her hospitalization, Lexi posted an upbeat update to her Instagram page.

She and her husband are credited with losing a total of 407 pounds in two years.

On YouTube, the couple documented their remarkable weight loss journey.

On January 2, Lexi wrote, “I don’t know about you, but after the last year, I’m so ready to get back on track, get healthy, and see some change (plus) progress!”

After not seeing another post for over a month, fans took to the comments section to express their concerns about her well-being.

“She hasn’t posted since November, and Danny hasn’t posted since July?” one person wondered.

Fans have been showering Lexi with well wishes as she recovers in the hospital since Thursday’s post.

Lexi’s medical issues may or may not be linked to her extreme weight loss.

Despite the fact that Lexi is awake now, Danny said she is unable to walk and is undergoing dialysis, which means her kidneys aren’t functioning properly.

“Our top priority has been to get her back to health,” he wrote.

Her husband stated that the family does not have health insurance and that they are considering starting a GoFundMe to help cover her medical expenses.

