‘Days Of Our Lives’ Olivia Rose Keegan Exits Role As Claire Brady Amid Cast Turmoil

Another familiar face has officially left Salem behind on “Days of Our Lives,” after Olivia Rose Keegan, who recently returned as Claire Brady, exited the NBC soap and saw her final episode air on August 11.

Keegan, who stepped into the role after her character was SORAS’d into a teenager in 2015, had dropped to recurring status in 2019, after Claire left town to get treatment when she was exposed as being the one who tried to kill Ciara (Victoria Konefal) in a fire. She made a brief return for a Halloween-themed episode later that year and was brought back more recently in the leadup to Ciara and Ben’s (Robert Scott Wilson) wedding. She has now exited the role entirely, and fans have already seen her character taken over by her replacement, Isabel Durant.

Keegan, who just won a Daytime Emmy for her role this year, is just one of the actors who has left the soap or announced an upcoming departure this year. While fans have known since earlier in the year that Galen Gering (who portrays Rafe Hernandez), Chandler Massey (Will Horton) and Freddie Smith (Sonny Kiriakis) were all exiting this Fall, several other big departure announcements have come forth as well.

Greg Vaughan, who portrays Eric Brady, was the most recent actor to announce his plans to leave, confirming he knew it was “time” to leave after the entire cast was released from their contracts in November 2019 as part of a negotiating tactic to have the show renewed.

“A lot of things that were said to me or promised to me never came to fruition,” he said in the newest issue of Soap Opera Digest. “I didn’t feel like all of the things that were being told to me were being delivered. I felt like a glorified extra in everybody else’s story line, and I never felt like Ari [Zucker] and I were given a, ‘Hey, you’re going to be our couple.’ So, it was time. My deal was over and that was it.”

Konefal also recently confirmed her exit as Ciara Brady, stating she was no longer going to be a full-time cast member, while her on-screen mother, Hope, is officially going to be off-canvas after 37 years following news that Kristian Alfonso had also opted to vacate her role.

Their exits also come on the heels of Kate Mansi, Stacy Haiduk and Casey Moss also leaving their roles as Abigail DiMera, Kristen DiMera and J.J. Devereaux this year.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on NBC.