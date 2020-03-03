Dayton cracks AP poll top 3 for first time since 1955-56

Kansas is a unanimous No. 1 and Dayton is ranked in the top three for the first time since 1956 in the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll released on Monday.

The Jayhawks (26-3) have a 14-game winning streak and received all 64 first-place votes to hold the top spot for a second consecutive week.

No. 2 Gonzaga (29-2) and No. 3 Dayton (27-2) each moved up one spot, with Baylor (25-3) falling two places after Saturday’s loss at TCU. San Diego State (28-1) rounds out the top five.

The Flyers have won 18 straight games to occupy their highest poll position since finishing the 1955-56 campaign with a 25-4 record and a No. 3 ranking.

Kentucky (24-5), Florida State (24-5), Seton Hall (21-7), Maryland (23-6) and Louisville (24-6) close out the top 10, with the Pirates jumping five places.

The biggest climber was preseason No. 1 Michigan State (20-9), which rose eight spots to No. 16 after wins against Iowa and Maryland.

Duke (23-6) fell five places to No. 12 after a loss to defending national champion Virginia (21-7), which rejoined the poll at No. 22.

Michigan (18-11) dropped six slots to No. 25, while Texas Tech, West Virginia and Colorado dropped out.

Two Big Ten schools joined this week, with Illinois (20-9) at No. 23 and Wisconsin (19-10) at No. 24.

–Field Level Media