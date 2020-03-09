Dayton’s Grant, SDSU’s Dutcher among Naismith Coach of…

Underdog San Diego State and Dayton have climbed to top five national rankings, and their coaches are receiving notice for leading their teams to new heights.

Brian Dutcher of No. 5 San Diego State and Anthony Grant, who has Atlantic 10-leading Dayton ranked third in the Top 25 for the first time since the 1950s, are among the semifinalists announced for Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Award.

A few familiar names are included — John Calipari of Kentucky and Mark Few of Gonzaga — as are Baylor’s Scott Drew, Penn State’s Patrick Chambers, Leonard Hamilton of Florida State, Greg McDermott of Creighton, Bruce Pearl of Auburn and BYU coach Mark Pope.

Few won the award in 2017. Calipari has won three times at three different schools.

–Field Level Media