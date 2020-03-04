DAZN confirms UK boxing launch as ‘Netflix of sport’ targets Premier League

DAZN will enter the UK market with a view to changing the landscape and eventually challenging Sky Sports and BT Sport with their grip on the Premier League

US streaming giants DAZN have confirmed their expansion into the UK market by launching their boxing coverage in the UK.

Dubbed the ‘Netflix of sport’, the streaming service will launch in the UK on May 2 as part of its major expansion into more than 200 countries being headlined by Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s traditional Cinco de May fight.

Mexican superstar Canelo, who signed a huge 11-fight, $365million contract with DAZN in 2018, is expected to take on British star Billy Joe Saunders in a mammoth showdown which marks their expansion to the UK.

According to the Daily Mail , they are set to make a bid for the rights to screen the trilogy fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury having shown the rematch in five European countries.

They also have hopes of following the example of Amazon Prime to break the stranglehold of Sky Sports and BT Sport for Premier League TV rights is also on the agenda as they aim to change the landscape of sports broadcasting in the UK.

Speaking at a conference in late 2019, DAZN’s executive vice-chairman John Skipper admitted Premier League rights hold the key to cracking the UK market.

John Skipper, Dazn’s executive chairman and the former president of the sports broadcaster ESPN, told a conference late last year that Premier League rights are key to cracking the UK.

“The UK is a logical Dazn market,” he said. “In terms of the rights in this country, obviously you need Premier League rights, boxing is very important here and tennis is very important here.”

The current deal for Premier League rights expires in 2022 after Sky and BT paid £4.5bn in the last three-year deal.

For now, boxing will hold the key to the 200-country expansion, which sees customers pay a monthly £4.99 subscription fee which covers all their coverage.

The DAZN app will be available globally on most internet-connected devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, and living room devices such as smart TVs, streaming sticks and game consoles.

They backed Eddie Hearn’s move into the US market with Matchroom USA with an eight-year, $1billion deal in 2018.

They also have deals with Gennady Golovkin and Golden Boy Promotions, although Hearn’s UK-based cards will remain on Sky Sports until that contract expires.

Anthony Joshua is believed to have between one and two years left on his Sky Sports deal, after which there will be a scramble for his services.

“Beginning this spring, most of the world will have access to DAZN and its unmatched schedule of boxing events,” said Skipper.

“Our roster of championship fighters represents some of the world’s most popular athletes and we’ll be working with them to stage spectacular international events for years to come.”

DAZN executive vice-president Joseph Markowski, who will oversee the global service, added: “Since our launch in 2016, we’ve seen an encouraging level of interest around our key events from both international fans and potential partners, which highlighted the opportunity to capitalize on our existing rights portfolio within boxing to fuel our expansion.

“Establishing DAZN as the global home of fight sports is just the first step and we couldn’t think of a better attraction for our inaugural event than Canelo’s traditional Cinco de Mayo Weekend fight.”

DAZN has so far been shown in nine countries – Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the United States – and currently shows numerous major sporting events including the Premier League, Champions League, Bundesliga and Six Nations.