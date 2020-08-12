De Ligt sidelined three months after shoulder surgery

ROME, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt will be out for around three months after undergoing shoulder surgery on Wednesday, the Bianconeri announced in a statement.

The 21-year-old was injured in a Serie A match against Atalanta last year, but the Dutchman decided to postpone the surgery until the end of the season.

“This morning, Matthijs de Ligt underwent stabilisation surgery on his right shoulder, at the UPMC Salvator Mundi clinic in Rome. The operation was a complete success,” read the statement.

The Old Lady estimated that de Ligt will return to full training in around three months’ time, meaning the defender is likely to miss the start of next season. Enditem