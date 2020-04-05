De Rossi: Italy cannot meet Argentina’s passion

After an experience with Rome and another in Boca Juniors … What is the difference between Italy and Argentina from Danieli de Rossi’s point of view?

Italian football legend Daniele De Rossi said that he felt great passion and passion for the ball in Argentina compared to the situation in Italy.

De Rossi had ended an 18-year march with Rome in order to join Argentine Boca Juniors and take up a new challenge in South America.

Less than two years later there, De Rossi said that passion for football in Latin America and Argentina in particular exceeds that in Europe and Italy.

He added: “It is a unique place, much more like Italy than I expected, because half of them are of Italian descent. They live with passion for anything, from food to music to a passion for football.”

He continued: “It is a tournament that is difficult to discuss and talk about technically and tactically, but in 6 months I have not seen a player withdraw or fear injury or not give 200% of what he has.”

And he added: “It is not about being a player there, but the atmosphere that I saw in La Bombonera is really incredible, it is an exciting, terrifying and passionate stadium.”

It is reported that Di Rossi lived his entire life under the King of Rome, Francesco Totti, and therefore many overlooked him as one of the most prominent players in modern history of Italy.