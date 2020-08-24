Infosurhoy

Deadly flash flood hits Turkish province on Black Sea coast (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Heavy rain has battered the northeastern Turkish province of Giresun and caused a flash flood overnight. The disaster has claimed at least four lives while almost a dozen people remain missing.

One security officer and three civilians have been confirmed killed, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in a Sunday morning update. Eleven people were reported missing.

The flood hit the mountainous coastal province early on Sunday morning after a downpour in the central part of Giresun. Water levels rapidly roze by at least one meter, flooding some areas and causing landslides.

Local authorities said there were reports of significant damage coming from various parts of the province. Roads and houses were damaged by landslides and vehicles had been swept away by raging water or buried under mud and rubble.

The national government has mobilized rescue workers from neighboring provinces and from the capital in response to the sudden disaster.

