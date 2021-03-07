Deadly military helicopter crash may occur due to adverse weather: Turkish minister

ANKARA, March 5 (Xinhua) — Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday that the military helicopter crash that killed 11 soldiers may have been caused by adverse weather conditions.

“According to initial information and witnesses’ statements, it is considered that the crash occurred due to suddenly changing adverse weather conditions,” Akar said at the 8th Corps Command in Elazig Province.

He noted that the exact cause of the crash will be determined following a detailed investigation which will begin later in the day.

A Cougar helicopter crashed on Thursday in eastern Tatvan town of Bitlis Province, the defense ministry said, adding contact with the helicopter was lost in Bitlis 30 minutes after it took off from eastern Bingol Province.

Tolga Agar, ruling Justice and Development Party’s lawmaker and the parliament’s defense committee member, tweeted that Osman Erbas, head of the Turkish army’s 8th Corps, was among the dead.

The crash also injured two soldiers. Enidtem