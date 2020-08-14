Deadly Snake Captured After It Plays Hide-And-Seek In Elderly Woman’s Laundry Room, Video Shows

A seasoned snake catcher had quite a hard time while trying to remove a huge black mamba from an elderly woman’s laundry room in Durban, South Africa.

The elderly woman was sitting in the laundry room when she noticed the venomous snake slithering past her feet. She immediately called Snake Rescue Extra’s Nick Evans.

“It was funny and scary because a friend of mine, who is very old, was sitting in the laundry room reading and noticed the mamba slithering past her feet under the table,” Evans told News 24.

However, it was quite a task for Evans to catch the reptile as it was playing hide-and-seek with him.

“The mamba was heading towards her kitchen, so she got up with her walking stick and pulled it back out and then it went into hiding,” News 24 quoted Evans, as saying.

When Evans was unable to locate the reptile, he immediately called two of his friends.

“I got there and had to look for it. I called two friends who live in that road and they ended up helping me,” he said.

The trio eventually managed to capture the reptile by “tearing down the cupboards” in the room.

“It was making life tricky, it kept moving, hiding under one thing and then slithered under the next,” Evans recalled.

The snake was released into the woods the following day.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident showed the snake catcher entering the room with a torch and a pair of tongs. He then removes the snake from behind the cupboard using the tongs. Evans holds the snake with his bare hands and places it in a bag.

The incident comes days after a Florida woman found a huge python in her laundry machine after mistaking the reptile for a snake print garment. An apartment maintenance worker removed the reptile from the machine.

Recalling the incident, Emily Visnic said, “I looked down and I saw something snakeskin and I was like, ‘Huh. What did I put in here that was snakeskin?’ And I reached down and it started slithering and oh my gosh. I screamed so loud. It was a huge python.”