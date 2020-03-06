Deadly snake is caught lurking in a pile of shoes outside a family home

Social media users have been left stumped after being asked to spot a snake hidden in a photo.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers business owner Stuart McKenzie attended a job at Sippy downs, QLD, on Thursday, before later uploading a photo to Facebook of the reptile hiding among a family’s shoes.

‘Lets see who can spot the snake,’ he wrote.

‘It might not be too difficult to find however see if you can correctly guess the species!’

But most people found the task challenging could not identify the serpent’s location.

‘It’s an invisible snake!! Can’t see it!’ one person wrote.

A man added: ‘It might not be too difficult he says, I see nothing.’

‘I can’t see any snake, I must be blind,’ another comment read.

Eventually, a handful of eagle-eyed commentators pointed to a small head poking out from beneath a black running shoe.

Mr McKenzie later wrote back to confirm they were correct, adding the animal was a baby Red-bellied Black Snake.

Mr McKenzie told Daily Mail Australia, by the size of the creature, it would have been born in the last month.

Despite its size, he said infant Red-bellied Black snakes are still venomous and would pose a danger to anyone who was bitten.

Mr McKenzie said the family saw the snake moving around in their garage and were ‘relieved’ the removalists were able to catch it.

The young male was taken to nearby bushland and released.

Red-bellied Black Snakes are one of the most frequently encountered snakes on the east coast of Australia, and are responsible for a number of bites every year although few result in death.

They mainly live in moist habitat, primarily streams, swamps and lagoons but are also found within forests, woodlands and grasslands.

They can be found in parts of northern, central eastern and southeastern Queensland, South Australia, and through eastern New South Wales and Victoria.