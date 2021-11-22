Deals for Black Friday 2021: Eight ways to avoid scams and get a good deal during this year’s sales

Black Friday has been extended for much of November this year, but shoppers must be vigilant in order to find the best deals.

Consider Black November instead of Black Friday, as many retailers begin their promotions earlier in the month.

Some, such as Amazon and Currys, run promotions throughout November; others, such as Cass Arts, an art gallery, and Sunspel, a clothing retailer, get in early on Black Friday while people still have money to spend.

It’s always a good idea to keep in mind that limited-edition items can sell out quickly, so if there’s something you really – really – want, get clicking as soon as possible.

But keep in mind that retailers exist to help themselves, not to help customers.

The real reason they’re offering early deals this year is to avoid demand spikes that could break their already-fragile supply chains and delivery systems.

Some retailers, such as Marks and Spencer and Next, do not participate in Black Friday sales.

This is partly due to consumer concerns about whether so-called bargains are truly worth it, and partly because Next is very disciplined about when it goes on sale.

Next is having its annual Boxing Day sale.

“We haven’t done any specific Black Friday deals in a few years and have no plans to do so,” a MandS spokesperson says.

“Throughout the entire season, including the Black Friday weekend, our focus is on providing great value.”

The easiest way to win on Black Friday is the most obvious, but it’s worth remembering.

If you can afford it, go for a big-name brand of a big-ticket item you’ve always wanted to buy.

Something like a KitchenAid artisan stand mixer (assuming you’re not on a post-Bake Off high).

The amount of the discount varies depending on the color of the machine and the size of the mixing bowl, but assuming you enjoy baking, they’re a good investment.

Or maybe some Apple AirPods, if you’ve had your eye on them for a while – or if they’re at the top of someone’s Christmas wish list.

There are some good deals to be had.

