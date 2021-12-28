Deals on Ambassador Cruise Line can help you save hundreds of pounds on vacations you’ve always wanted to take.

On bucket list trips, Ambassador Cruise Line deals can save you hundreds of pounds.

The itinerary includes 42 nights of island hopping in the Caribbean as well as a trip to Iceland to see the Northern Lights.

Ambassador Cruise Line, the first brand-new British cruise line since 2010, has announced a series of voyages that are sure to be on most people’s bucket lists.

Ambassador will offer cruise itineraries to some of the world’s top travel destinations after its inaugural voyage to Hamburg in April 2022, including island hopping in the Caribbean and seeing the Northern Lights in Iceland.

With special holiday fares, now is the best time to book that big bucket-list trip for 2022 or 2023.

The Best of British Isles

On the 12-night cruise beginning May 26, prices start at £1,219 per person (saving £60 per person).

Be a part of a special cruise to all corners of the UK to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. With lush landscapes and unparalleled tranquility, see Britain’s offshore islands in all their glory, from the chilly beauty of Orkney to sun-drenched Scilly and St.

In one of the world’s wealthiest enclaves, Guernsey’s Peter Port connects Britain and France.

Join royal historians, fascinating lectures, a special Jubilee dinner, and more to be announced on board to commemorate Her Majesty’s 70th year as monarch.

Fjordland, Norway

On a seven-night cruise starting October 16, prices for a Standard Plus Twin room start at £599pp (saving £100pp).

Glide through pristine landscapes with craggy cliffs, magnificent waterfalls, and snow-capped mountains while gliding along mirror-smooth waters.

Haugesund, formerly the royal seat of the Viking kings, is a typical Scandinavian town with colorful houses and a charming waterfront, set amid stunning fjords and waterfalls.

St. Petersburg’s Baltic Treasures

On a 14-night cruise starting July 23, prices for a Standard Twin room start at £1,149pp (saving £200pp).

Travel across the Baltic Sea to St. Petersburg, one of Russia’s jewels and a historical treasure trove.

With its ornate churches, cathedrals, and opulent palaces, Petersburg is one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

The Baltics are also home to incredible medieval cities and cosmopolitan capitals, each with its own unique architecture fusing east and west.

Tallin, Copenhagen, and Stockholm are all worth a visit.

Guests on board can also take part in an interactive Circus Cruise for the entire family.

