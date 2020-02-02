Dean Smith vows to reveal all on Aston Villa’s transfer plans after deadline day

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has been busy during the January transfer window bringing three new faces to Villa Park during a hectic month

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has vowed to reveal all on his side’s transfer plans once the window has shut.

Smith has made three signings in January, bringing Danny Drinkwater and Pepe Reina to Villa Park on loan. Striker Mbwana Samatta is the only permanent arrival with Villa paying around £9m to Genk for the forward.

Smith was eager to reinforce his attacking options following a season-ending injury to Wesley.

Villa have been linked with a number of strikers during the window, including Chelsea stars Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi.

But, in the end, it seems the trio of signings may be the lot though Smith has insisted he will reveal more after Saturday’s Premier League match at Bournemouth.

Smith said: “After the game on Saturday I’ll answer any questions that anybody asks about any of our recruitment in or out!”

Swansea ace Borja Baston has been linked with a late move with Smith having been keen to work on potential incomings up until the 11pm deadline.

Smith said: “It’s something that I’ve spoken about throughout this window. It’s an area where we needed to strengthen.

“As well as Ally [Samatta] making a promising debut on Tuesday, we also got 25 minutes into Keinan Davis coming back from injury, which was a big positive for the football club.

“To have that strength in depth to take us to May, I would like to get another one in, but we’re less than 48 hours away now.

“I certainly won’t be ruling out anybody coming in, I won’t be ruling out anybody going out, and I won’t be ruling out nothing happening.

“In these last 48 hours things can change very quickly and I’d be foolish to rule anything out.

“We’re after the calibre of player who can play at the top level, which is the Premier League.

“Ideally you’d love someone who has experienced that before because there’s less adaptation risk. We’re now at the top table, so you want players who can play at the top table.”