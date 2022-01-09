Dear Boris, either stop being a shambles and fix things, or admit that being Prime Minister is too much for you and resign.

Greetings, Boris.

You’re a wreck.

That is not something I say lightly.

I fervently hope you are not a shambles because you are the Prime Minister of my great country.

However, all evidence suggests that you’re officially a shambles, as defined by the dictionary definition — “in a state of total disorder.”

That is, in fact, the modern, broader interpretation.

A “shambles” was a “place of terrible slaughter or bloodshed” in the 16th century, and trust me, that’s where you’re headed politically if you don’t buck up your ideas pretty damn sharpish.

I’ve known you for over 30 years, and despite your numerous flaws, I’ve always liked you.

You’re a character, and God knows we need more of them in a world where the dreary, joy-sucking woke brigade has effectively neutered public life.

However, running a country, or any country, necessitates not just being a character, but also having character.

And it’s here that you’re failing miserably.

I interviewed you for GQ magazine in 2007.

It was one of the last times you agreed to an on-the-record interview with a journalist — more on that later — and it gave me a fascinating glimpse into what makes you tick.

At the time, you were the Shadow Minister for Higher Education, but it was clear that you had bigger political ambitions.

The only question was whether someone with your, ahem, “interesting” background and personality could make it to No. 10 Downing Street.

I asked you, “Do you think this country will ever elect a buffoon as Prime Minister?”

“Have I over-buffooned it?” you asked, laughing.

“I agree that it’s difficult to be both.”

“This buffoon thing doesn’t really appeal to me,” I said.

“I believe you play it all up to make money and charm the public, but beneath it all is a calculating, ambitious, and very serious mind.”

“That’s very kind of you, Piers,” you replied, “but you must consider the possibility that beneath it all there really may lurk a genuine buffoon, and that may be why I’m finally forbidden from climbing any higher because the psychological effort required to drag myself into a more serious, gaffe-free zone proves too difficult.”

When you became Prime Minister in December of this year, I remembered that conversation.

Not to mention the fact that I voted for you.

I didn’t do it because I agreed with you on Brexit; I was a supporter of the Remain campaign.

No, I did it because I couldn’t bear the prospect of hard-left lunatic Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister, and I also believe it’s critical for democracy that…

