‘Dear Santa…’: The most sought-after toys among children who wrote to Father Christmas have been revealed by Royal Mail.

‘Dear Santa…’: The most coveted toys among children who wrote to Father Christmas have been revealed by the Royal Mail.

Since 1963, Royal Mail has been delivering letters to ‘Santa Claus’ and responding from ‘Reindeerland.’

Children’s Christmas wish lists this year included Playmobil, Barbie, and Lego.

The brands and products that the letter writers most frequently requested in their missives have been revealed by Royal Mail, which received thousands of messages for Santa Claus from children across the UK.

The Playmobil range, which includes camper van, fire truck, and doll house sets, came out on top, followed by Mattel’s Barbie Dream House.

The Nerf Elite Flip 2.0 blaster came in third, followed by Lego in fourth, and Paw Patrol in fifth.

Board games, as well as the classic brand Scalextric and the newer, but hugely popular collectible LOL Surprise! dolls, were all big hits.

In 1963, Royal Mail began delivering letters to “Father Christmas” through a special service.

According to the Postal Museum, a charity dedicated to preserving Britain’s postal heritage, “children who had sent letters to Father Christmas in Snowland, Reindeerland, Toyland, etc., and who had put their addresses on their letters, would receive a message from Father Christmas.”

Today, the Letters to Santa service guarantees that those who write a letter to Father Christmas and include a stamped address envelope by the declared cut-off date – this year, December 10 – will receive a response from the festive figure himself.

“Royal Mail plays a special role at Christmas and has worked with Santa and his elves for over 50 years,” said Royal Mail spokeswoman Axelle Galera.

“We are proud that the children of the United Kingdom entrust us with delivering their treasured letters to Santa, so they can receive the gifts they truly desire,” she continued.

