‘Death is better than this life,’ says an Afghan gay woman who has been shunned by her family and is barely surviving.

‘Death is better than this life,’ says an Afghan gay woman who has been shunned by her family and is struggling to survive.

Zahra* has kept her sexuality hidden her entire life, and now she’s finding that her support network is dwindling as international funding comes to an end.

Six months before the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, Zahra*, a 31-year-old Kabul gay woman, was beaten by her brothers and father for refusing to marry a man, forcing her to flee the country.

Zahra’s support network has all but vanished since insurgents took control of the country in mid-August, after her friends fled the country and international funding to charities and NGOs was cut off.

“I believe death is preferable to this kind of life,” Zahra told me from her cramped rented room in the capital city, which she shares with two others.

“I prefer to die most of the time when I think about my life and my situation.”

Zahra has kept her sexuality hidden from her family and friends her entire life, claiming that her feelings are “taboo” in the Muslim-majority country, where homosexuality was already a punishable offense before the Taliban overthrew the previous government on August 15.

Afghans have been subjected to a regime that threatens to kill LGBT people by stoning them or crushing them under rubble in a practice known as “wall-topping.”

Zahra is constantly worried that the Taliban will discover her secret, and that as an unmarried woman in her 30s, she will arouse suspicion.

She is also Hazara, a Persian-speaking ethnic group with a long history of persecution in the predominantly Sunni country.

“No one knows what I’m going through,” she explained.

“My family is deeply religious, and it is a source of embarrassment for them.”

My emotions are a taboo subject.

“My family wanted to marry me to a man, but I refused.

In Afghanistan, a girl is expected to marry as soon as she reaches adulthood, and if she does not, her family will be judged negatively.

“I’m 31 years old and (considered) too old to marry.

It was a source of embarrassment for my family that I was unmarried.”

Zahra sought refuge at a women’s center after being shunned by her family. She stayed there for four months.

She found herself “passing days and nights in” after it closed due to a lack of funding.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

‘Death is better than this life,’ says a gay woman in Afghanistan who has been shunned by her family and is struggling to survive.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Gay woman in Afghanistan shunned by her family and struggling to survive says ‘death is better than this life’