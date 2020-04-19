Death of former resistance fighter Georges Cukierman at 94

The former resistance fighter and militant communist Georges Cukierman, very committed to the transmission of memory to young people, died at the age of 94, we learned on Saturday from his family and the PCF.

Georges Cukierman died of illness, said his granddaughter Cécile Cukierman, senator from the Loire and national spokesperson for the PCF.

Georges Cukierman was a founding member and president of the “Committee for the Memory of Children Deported because Born Jewish”, created in 2001 by his wife Raymonde-Rebecca. They had received for this, a few years later, the medal of the city of Fontenay (Val-de-Marne). Since the late 1970s, they had multiplied meetings with young schoolchildren, particularly in Val-de-Marne. “We met, together, more than 13,000 students from across Val-de-Marne! “, He congratulated the Parisian in 2016.

The PCF national secretary Fabien Roussel paid tribute this Saturday in a press release to “a tireless fighter of the passing of memory”, by recalling that he had “joined the underground Communist Youth on May 1, 1942 and participated with it Resistance until Liberation ”.