Death row inmate Nathaniel Woods took one bite of last meal before execution

Convicted police killer Nathaniel Woods took one bite of his last meal before leaving the rest of his requested meal untouched.

The 44-year-old was jailed in 2004 for the killing of three Alabama Birmingham Police Department officers.

Woods had been championed by Kim Kardashian West and as of yesterday afternoon over 91,000 people had singed a petition to keep the inmate alive.

Hours before he was killed by lethal injection Kim said her “heart and prayers” are with Nathaniel and his family and insisted he would be dying “for a crime he did not commit”.

Before his execution, Woods made calls to his father, sister, daughter, and mother, as well as several friends.

William C. Holman Correctional Facility also gave him the opportunity to order his final meal – a right given to death row inmates.

ABC News reports Woods requested sweet potatoes, spinach, chicken patty and leg quarter, cooked apples, fries, two oranges and an orange flavoured drink.

In a statement, the Alabama Department of Corrections said Woods only had one bite of the chicken before leaving the rest of the meal untouched.

Kim’s involvement in the case sparked hope the execution may have been called off after the US Supreme Court granted a stay.

Hours later the stay was lifted and Woods was announced dead at 9.01PM on Thursday 6th March 2020.

Woods was convicted of capital murder on three counts for the murder of officers Carlos Owen, Harley A. Chisholm III and Charles R Bennett.

The cops were shot dead by Kerry Spencer at an apartment in Birmingham where Woods was also present but didn’t pull the trigger.

During his trial prosecutors said Woods had lured the three law enforcers into the home where they were killed – but supporters claim the evidence against him doesn’t stack up.

In a practice abandoned by every other US state except Alabama – the jury could not even come to a unanimous decision on his sentencing, with two opposed to the death penalty.

The decision to press on with the execution came after Alabama Governor Kay Ivey reviewed a letter from Woods’ legal team requesting a reprieve from the death sentence.

Governor Ivey allowed the execution to proceed and in a lengthy statement said: “There is no evidence and no argument has been made that Nathaniel Woods tried to stop the gunman from committing these heinous crimes.

“In fact, he later bragged about his participation in these horrific murders.”

Alabama State Attorney General Steve Marshall agreed in a statement on Wednesday that Woods was “correctly found guilty and sentenced to death by a jury of his peers”.

Woods became the first person executed in Alabama in 2020 and the 67th since the state reinstated the death penalty in 1976.