Death sentence upheld for high-profile doctor-killing case

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — The Higher People’s Court of Beijing Municipality on Friday upheld the death sentence for Sun Wenbin, who was convicted of killing a doctor in a Beijing hospital where his mother was treated.

Wrapping up the second trial, the court said the original ruling was based on clear facts and sufficient evidence. The court will submit the death sentence to the Supreme People’s Court for approval.

On Jan. 16, Sun was sentenced to death for the crime of intentional homicide by the Third Intermediate People’s Court of Beijing.

The killing on Dec. 24, 2019 shocked the country. Yang Wen, who was working at an emergency room, was stabbed to death by Sun, who claimed that he was unsatisfied with his mother’s treatment.