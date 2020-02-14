Death toll climbs to 30 in Peru gas truck blast

LIMA, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — The death toll from a Jan. 23 gas tanker truck explosion in Peru’s capital Lima rose to 30 on Thursday, the Health Ministry said.

The latest fatal victims were identified as Yeni Gomero, 29 years old, Yovanni Bustamante, 38, and Manuel Huaman, 46.

All three had been receiving treatment for serious burns inflicted after the gas truck burst into flames, and the fire spread to nearby buildings.

Authorities said the tragedy, which occurred in the city’s populous Villa el Salvador district, was caused by the tanker truck hitting a bump in the road, leaking gas, and sparking a fire and explosion that damaged or destroyed some 20 houses.