Death toll from Beirut’s explosions rises to 171

Lebanon’s caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan announced on Tuesday that the death toll from Beirut’s explosions has reached 171 while the number of the missing people ranges between 30 and 40, the National News Agency reported.

Hassan also noted that around 1,500 of the injured require accurate treatment while 120 others are still in the emergency rooms.

His remarks came during his meeting with Rick Brennan, regional emergency director for the World Health Organization, to discuss challenges faced by the health sector in Lebanon following the explosions at Port of Beirut.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut Aug. 4 at around 6:10 p.m. local time (1510 GMT), shaking buildings all over the Lebanese capital.

Multiple countries, including France, Russia, China, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt and Britain, have rushed to the aid of Lebanon after the disaster.