Death toll from Brazil heavy rains rises to 30

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — At least 30 people have died after two days of heavy rain in southeast Brazil, local media reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, 14 victims were found in the city of Belo Horizonte and the metropolitan areas of Ibirite and Betim, Rodrigo Rodrigues, head of the fire department, told local news channel TV Globo.

According to media reports citing the local civil defense department, 17 people are still missing, with around 3,500 people having to abandon their homes in Minas Gerais state, which has witnessed 48 hours of torrential rain.

According to Brazil’s National Institute of Meteorology, Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais state, registered 171.8 mm of rainfall over the course of 24 hours on Friday, the area’s highest recorded level in 110 years.