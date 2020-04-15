Death toll from coronavirus rises in Morocco, Kuwait

ANKARA

The death toll from the coronavirus rose Monday to 120 in Morocco, and two in Kuwait, according to health officials.

Morocco confirmed two more fatalities, raising the tally to 120, while the number of cases in the country reached 1,746, including 85 additional patients, while 196 recoveries have been registered so far, according to Rabat’s Health Ministry.

Morocco declared the medical emergency on March 19, and a lockdown till April 20.

The government has created a special fund of 10 billion dirhams ($1 billion) to cover expenses related to the rehabilitation of health infrastructure.

Kuwaiti Health Ministry announced its second death from coronavirus, including 66 fresh cases, with eight recoveries.

Health Ministry spokesman Abdullah al-Sanad said in a press conference that the new cases took the infections to 1,300, including two fatalities, with 150 total recoveries.

Al-Sanad stressed that 1,148 cases are in the medical care, 26 in intensive care, nine in critical condition and 17 in stable condition.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections have surpassed 1.85 million, with the death toll nearly 115,000, while more than 438,500 have recovered.

* Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara.